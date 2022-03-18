RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC releases former Anambra Governor Obiano

Bayo Wahab

Obiano was on his way to Houston, Texas in the United States when he was arrested on Thursday night.

Governor Willie Obiano
Governor Willie Obiano [leadership]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the immediate-past governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano.

The ex-governor was arrested at 8:30 pm at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Obiano was on his way to Houston, Texas in the United States when he was arrested.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab

