EFCC releases former Anambra Governor Obiano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the immediate-past governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano.
Obiano was on his way to Houston, Texas in the United States when he was arrested on Thursday night.
The ex-governor was arrested at 8:30 pm at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Details later…
