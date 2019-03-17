The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the farm of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

According to Punch,the EFCC operatives came with a cameraman and policemen in a Nissan bus marked Abuja BWR 627AT.

The report also states that they searched the farm for about three hours and went away with various documents and phones of the farm’s staff.

A relative of the suspended CJN who spoke to Punch said EFCC operatives forced staff members to give up the sales records of the farm.

“We were at the farm on Saturday afternoon when operatives of the EFCC arrived in a white Nissan bus marked Abuja BWR627AT. They forced their way into the premises, harassing everyone.

“No document was presented to the manager under the claims that the EFCC doesn’t need a search warrant. They searched his office and made away with a list of staff members from around February last year.

“The manager was then made to write and sign a document that nowhere was broken into, and nothing was taken. The supervisor was made to countersign. Both were made to do this under duress.

“The cashier was then harassed and made to turn over the sales record and all receipts and invoices in his keeping. He was also made to write an undertaking releasing the sales book to them under duress and made to write his name and designation.

“These people alleged that Onnoghen had 55 houses but when they realised that he had only one house; they decided to start looking for evidence.

“They claimed he had foreign accounts but when it was time to provide evidence to the NJC, they realised that it was only domiciliary accounts he had which is not the same as foreign accounts. Now, they are looking for evidence when the matter is already in court,” the relative said.

According to Punch, EFCC’s spokesman, Tony Orilade says he does not know anything about the raid on Onnoghen’s farm.

Justice Walter Onnoghen is standing trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for allegedly failing to declare all his assets as required by law.