Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have taken into custody 30 students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta (FUNAAB), and Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

The anti-graft agency, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, invaded OOU's Ibogun campus in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun.

According to an OOU student, Samson Adeyemi, the EFCC agents abducted not less than 18 students from the Ibogun campus.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren confirms the operations. [Punch]

Adeyemi explained that the EFCC agents arrived at some students’ hostels around 12 am on Tuesday, October 29 and broke in through the windows and the doors before making arrests.

Punch reports that the EFCC agents raided student apartments claiming that they were Internet fraudsters. During the operation, they were also said to have carted away laptops and phones that belongs to the students.

An eyewitness, who recorded a 25-second video of the raid on a building in Abule-Ojere, said the operatives carted away a car, laptops, but could not get the suspected Internet fraudsters living in those apartments.

It was learnt that the EFCC carried out the operations in Safari, Abule-Ojere, Gbokoniyi, Kemta and Alabata, all in Abeokuta, reportedly dominated by MAPOLY and FUNAAB students.

Confirming the operations, EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the anti-graft agency arrested 30 students in separate operations.

“At the moment, they are screening them and once they finish the screening, those who are not linked to the crime will be allowed to go home while we will continue with further investigation," Uwajaren stated.

When asked about the whereabouts of the students, Uwujaren noted that the students are safe.