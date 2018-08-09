Pulse.ng logo
EFCC raids home of ex DSS DG, Ita Ekpeyong

The EFCC stormed the Abuja home of former DG of the DSS, Ita Ekpeyong.

Ita Ekpeyong is a former DG of the DSS

The EFCC has raided the Asokoro Abuja home of Ita Ekpeyong, a former Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Latest news reaching our desk says after the raid of Ekpeyong's apartment located on 46 Maman Nasir Street, Asokoro, the EFCC operatives went on to arrest Ekpeyong.

Punch reports that the EFCC men arrived the premises in three buses and some patrol vehicles accompanied by over 20 armed policemen. The operatives then searched the mansion for over two hours before leaving at 3.20pm, the newspaper adds.

No cash was recovered from the apartment, Pulse has learnt.

Ekpeyong served as DG of the DSS from 2010 to 2015 under the administration of former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan.

In 2017, the EFCC accused Ekpeyong of complicity in the arms purchase scandal that became public knowledge after Jonathan’s exit.

Billions of Naira appropriated to purchase arms for the battle with Boko Haram, were allegedly squandered by top government officials in the Jonathan era. Former NSA Sambo Dasuki is still in prison custody for the corruption linked to arms purchase.

Fight between DSS and EFCC

When the EFCC attempted to search Ekpeyong’s apartment in November of 2017, what ensued was a brawl between personnel of the DSS and EFCC; as recently sacked DG of the DSS, Lawal Daura, prevented the raid.

Daura and EFCC boss Magu have endured a frosty relationship. Daura twice wrote the senate to deny Magu confirmation as substantive EFCC boss.

It is believed that the sack of Daura paved the way for the EFCC's latest raid of Ekpeyong's apartment.

Pulse will update this story as details emerge.

