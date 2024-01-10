ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC quizzes 8 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Itoro Levi, assured that thorough and professional investigations would be carried out in the case.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]
EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, the investigations are coming on the heels of the handover of the suspects to EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny Island, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

He quoted the Navy as saying that the vessel, MV Cabrini, and her eight crew members were arrested during an operation on Nov. 8, 2023.

“They were arrested with an unquantified amount of illegally acquired Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), along Bonny Channel,’’ he said.

According to him, the suspects are Tyson Saidi, Emmanuel Memedo, Bamidele Owoeye, Sunday Okenwa, Sanusi Adeola, Kessen Friday, Miebaka Kienka and Emmanuel Adewole.

He explained that Naval Hand-Over Officer, Lt.-Comm. G.Y Gwaza said that the suspected oil thieves were handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and possible prosecution.

In response, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Itoro Levi, who received the suspects on behalf of the EFCC, assured that thorough and professional investigations would be carried out in the case.

She also thanked the Navy for its collaborative efforts with the EFCC.

