The new Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Akaninyene Ezima, ssid this when he received the leaders of the Kano Correspondents Chapel in Kano on Tuesday.

He explained that the commission would do its best to provide journalists with the desired information to inform the public.

The Chairman of the Chapel, Malam Ibrahim Garba, solicited the cooperation of the commission for cordial working relationship for effective coverage of corruption.

Garba however decried difficulties faced by journalists in accessing information regarding the commission.

He also urged the commission to provide training for journalists in the state in order to strengthen understanding of their duties.