EFCC: 'Our staff didn’t take selfie with Obi Cubana'

The commission stated this in a statement titled ‘Obi Cubana Did not Take Photo with EFCC Staff’ and signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The EFCC recently arrested the businessman for alleged money laundering and tax evasion.

After spending three days in the custody of the anti-graft agency, Obi Cubana was released on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

However, in a photo which has gone viral on social media, the night club owner was seen taking a selfie with a group of people, including military personnel.

The caption of the photo claimed that the people in the selfie are officials of the agency.

But according to Punch, the photo was taken at the book launch of Col. Chukwu Obasi at the Nigerian Army Resource Center Asokoro, Abuja.

Reacting to the viral photo, the commission described the caption of the photo as fake and misleading.

The agency said, “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to fake news trending on social media with the caption, ‘EFCC Crew poses for quick photograph with billionaire socialite and businessman Obi Cubana’

“The caption is as fake as any fake news can ever be because, at no time during his ongoing investigation, period in custody or release did Obi Cubana pose for photographs with EFCC staff.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore the fake news and misleading imputation which has been traced to the social media account of Sabi Radio (sabiradio), which first went to town with the fake news at 1.06 pm on November 5, 2021. Sabiradio’s watermark is telltale on the photograph.”