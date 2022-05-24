RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s Abuja residence to arrest him

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The EFCC operatives asked Okorocha to submit himself for arrest or honour a long-standing invitation to their office.

former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha. (Channels TV)
The EFCC operatives in a video within the premises of the former governor.

According to Channels, the former governor, who is seeking to contest for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was asked to submit himself for arrest or honour a long-standing invitation to their office.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab

