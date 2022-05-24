EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s Abuja residence to arrest him
The EFCC operatives asked Okorocha to submit himself for arrest or honour a long-standing invitation to their office.
The EFCC operatives in a video within the premises of the former governor.
According to Channels, the former governor, who is seeking to contest for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was asked to submit himself for arrest or honour a long-standing invitation to their office.
Details later…
