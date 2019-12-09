Maritime stakeholders that took part in the street walk are the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Censors Board, National Union of Road Transport Workers and members of the National Youth Service Corps also took part in the walk, which was in commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day with the theme,”Zero Tolerance to Corruption”.

They were seen bearing placards with inscriptions such as ‘Wipe corruption off your hand’, ‘Zero tolerance to corruption’, ”Say no to corruption, it is an illness”.

The Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, said that the council had instituted a Standard Operating Procedure to fight corruption and ensure that people were not taken advantage of.

Bello, represented by Mr Samuel Vongtau Director, Legal Services of NSC, called for collaboration in the fight, as it concerns everyone.

“Today is a very important day for us all, and we hope that this walk has reached out to a larger number of people in the country, as we know that corruption is a major problem that we face.

“NSC, as one of the agencies that ensures that things are done in the right way, has made its processes automated to ensure transparency,” he said.

He said that NSC had been in the vanguard of anti-corruption and had since 2001 established a monitoring committee which performed similar function.

Mr Mohammed Rambo, Zonal Head of EFCC, charged everyone to come together to fight corruption, describing the task as a collective responsibility.

According to him, anywhere one is, he is an ambassador and a crusader to make Nigeria great again.

“Our individual and collective resolve must foster attitudinal change, we should shun the acquiring of illicit wealth and embrace values that will lead to accountability and transparency at all levels.

“All stakeholders should support the commission to break this chain of corruption in the country; it is our collective responsibility to take Nigeria out of the woods,” he said.

Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, Executive Director, NPA, said that awareness had been created and all parties should come together to fight the cankerworm that was eating deep into the country.

“I believe that what is needed is for us to work together, strengthen collaboration, and be united to fight corruption out of the country.

“For us to achieve this, we need to be transparent and accountable across board in all our operations and with whoever we are dealing with,” she said.

Bala-Usman said that civil societies had a strong role to play, as everyone had capacity to bring to the table and everyone must stand on the fact that corruption was not acceptable anymore.

Mr Victor Uwazulike, Director Internal Audit, NIMASA, urged everyone to be responsible in the place of work.

He said that delaying papers and work was a form of corruption.

“We are in support of what is going on today as the agency has zero tolerance for corruption.

“If one does his work very well, all this big grammar will not come to be; if papers come to your table, immediately treat it; give a customer attention when need be,” he said.

Uwazulike said that in the agency, an anti-corruption and transparency unit exists and is very active in checkmating illegal activities.