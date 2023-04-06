Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa has cautioned undergraduates and other students against internet fraud.
EFCC launches Club in Baze University to check internet fraud
EFCC has inaugurated the Zero Tolerance Club at Baze University, Abuja to combat the rise of internet fraud among Nigerian students.
The chairman, represented by EFCC Secretary, George Ekpungu gave the charge at the inauguration of the Zero Tolerance Club at Baze University, Abuja.
Bawa talks to Nigerian youths
Bawa stressed that “the penalties of internet crimes are stiff” and enjoined students to avoid temptations that may lead them to crime and jail.
“Romance scams, business email compromises, hacking, impersonation, forex scam and others are corrupt practices and must not be found among you,” he advised.
The chairman charged undergraduates to channel their energies into useful engagements instead of dubious means and cheating others.
Baze University Registrar, Mani Ibrahim Mohammed also appealed to students across Nigeria to avoid crimes and criminality.
Noting that integrity may not give huge money as early as expected, he said it places individuals on the path to success.
“Money always comes, it may not come in your early life. But if you work hard with integrity, you will make more money than you ever believed,” he advised.
Takeout: Unfortunately, Nigeria has gained a reputation for being associated with internet scams or "419 scams" due to the activities of a few individuals who engage in fraudulent practices. The Nigerian government and law enforcement agencies are working to combat internet fraud and improve the country's image in this regard.
