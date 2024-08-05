Kogi Govt claims transparency after EFCC invites officials over ₦46bn withdrawal

The two officials invited by the EFCC are; Abdulsalamu Hudu and Umar Shuaibu-Oricha. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, on Monday in Lokoja, Hudu and Shuaibu-Oricha were ordered to be arrested by a Federal High Court.

The court gave the order to ensure that the two men answer criminal allegations related to the alleged withdrawal of ₦46 billion from the Kogi government bank accounts, among other accusations. The order was granted by Justice Emeka Nwite in a motion ex parte filed by EFCC and marked as suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/909/2024.

The case is said to be one of the latest litigations by the EFCC against several Kogi government officials and associates.

The commissioner said; “The government of Kogi has nothing to hide and will always open her books to lawful investigations.

“We hope that the EFCC will respond to the patriotic action of the officials by remaining professional in conducting their investigations.