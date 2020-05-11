The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has launched an investigation into the arrest of a businesswoman in Benue State over a transaction gone wrong.

EFCC operatives recently arrested Mnena Ato, owner of Star Shawarma in Makurdi, alongside her accountant and salesperson, after a disagreement with an officer of the anti-graft agency.

According to Ato, the EFCC officer, a woman, had purchased an item worth N1,500 but accidentally made an online bank transfer of N1,600 to the company's account, instead of N1,500.

Even though she was allowed to leave with the item, the officer received follow-up calls from the salesperson to remind her of payment as no exact transfer of N1,500 was received.

"This transaction took place on April 9, 2020, but when we finally got the statement from the bank, there was no shortfall in revenue and the person, who sold the item to the EFCC officer, got his full salary at the end of the month and I directed the salesperson to call the officer and apologise to her.

"Less than 20 minutes after my employee had carried out my instructions, operatives from the EFCC office came and occupied my company premises, insisting on picking me, the accountant and the salesman," Ato told The Punch.

She said the EFCC agents failed to listen to their pleas and they were made to sleep in detention until the next day.

The case was widely discussed on social media over the weekend, with many criticising the heavy-handed approach of the EFCC operatives.

The agency released a statement on Monday, May 11, 2020 to announce that it would thoroughly investigate the facts of the issue.

"It is not in the character of the EFCC to act arbitrarily and the Commission is always guided by global best practices in its operations.

"The Commission wishes to assure members of the public of its commitment to best professional practices and excellent conduct of all its men and officers," the EFCC's media spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said.

The zonal head of the EFCC in Benue, Johnson Babalola, had previously claimed that the business owner and her employees were arrested after they attempted to beat the EFCC officer when she went back to the shop to show evidence of the online payment.

"The officer was seriously harassed and that was why we invited Ato and her employees to come and she came and explained what happened; and after that, she was asked to go," he said.

Oyewale's statement noted that appropriate sanctions would be placed on whoever is found to have acted out of character regarding the arrest.