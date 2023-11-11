EFCC intercepts ₦11.04m, arrests 14 suspected vote buyers in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

EFCC Spokesperson Dele Oyewale said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects were arrested on Saturday in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

“Also, a total sum of ₦11,040,000, comprising ₦9,310,00 intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa, and ₦1,730,000 intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were recovered from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had earlier deployed its personnel to monitor Saturday’s governorship elections in the three states.

Oyewale had said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that the aim of the deployment was to prevent politicians and their agents from engaging in vote buying during the elections.