ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC intercepts 21 trucks exporting food to neighbouring countries

Bayo Wahab

The anti-corruption agency said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

EFCC intercepts 21 trucks exporting food to neighbouring countries. [Channels TV]
EFCC intercepts 21 trucks exporting food to neighbouring countries. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The anti-corruption agency announced this on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, via its official Twitter handle now known as X.

The EFCC said the food items were being taken to N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central African Republic, and Cameroon when they were seized in Maiduguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency said, “The trucks were intercepted in a sting operation at major exit routes along Kalabiri/Gamboru Ngala and Bama roads, Borno State,” the statement read.

“Investigation showed food items cleverly concealed in the trucks that would have gone undetected sbut for the eagle-eyed vigilance of operatives of the Commission.

“Further checks showed that the Waybills covering the goods carried by trucks indicated their destinations as N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central Africa Republic, and Cameroon respectively.”

The anti-corruption agency said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

This is coming on the heels of the rising cost of food items, which recently prompted pockets of protests and looting of warehouses in major cities in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address the situation, the Federal Government recently promised to begin the distribution of grains nationwide this week.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the economic policies of his administration.

The economic hardship in the country is attributed Tinubu’s decision to float the naira and his May 29 declaration of an end to the subsidy regime.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt warns Abeokuta residents to stop dumping dead babies in public waste bins

Ogun Govt warns Abeokuta residents to stop dumping dead babies in public waste bins

Otu appoints 38 advisers, 28 SAs, 14 directors, 3 PAs to advance Cross River

Otu appoints 38 advisers, 28 SAs, 14 directors, 3 PAs to advance Cross River

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

Kano Hisbah frowns at immoral acts, warns defaulters to repent or face law

Kano Hisbah frowns at immoral acts, warns defaulters to repent or face law

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

LASTMA seizes 123 vehicles for illegal parking on Lagos Island bridges

LASTMA seizes 123 vehicles for illegal parking on Lagos Island bridges

Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

Gov Idris donates 24 new vehicles to lawmakers amid national challenges

Gov Idris donates 24 new vehicles to lawmakers amid national challenges

67 years-on: How Ghana gained independence from the colonial rule

67 years-on: How Ghana gained independence from the colonial rule

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Pro-Tinubu CSOs ask NLC to engage FG instead of staging 'unnecessary protests'

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra [Nairametrics]

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra