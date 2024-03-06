EFCC intercepts 21 trucks exporting food to neighbouring countries

The anti-corruption agency announced this on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, via its official Twitter handle now known as X.

The EFCC said the food items were being taken to N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central African Republic, and Cameroon when they were seized in Maiduguri.

The agency said, “The trucks were intercepted in a sting operation at major exit routes along Kalabiri/Gamboru Ngala and Bama roads, Borno State,” the statement read.

“Investigation showed food items cleverly concealed in the trucks that would have gone undetected sbut for the eagle-eyed vigilance of operatives of the Commission.

“Further checks showed that the Waybills covering the goods carried by trucks indicated their destinations as N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central Africa Republic, and Cameroon respectively.”

The anti-corruption agency said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

This is coming on the heels of the rising cost of food items, which recently prompted pockets of protests and looting of warehouses in major cities in the country.

To address the situation, the Federal Government recently promised to begin the distribution of grains nationwide this week.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the economic policies of his administration.