ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC insists on presentation of Grace Tiaga's death certificate in P&ID case

Ima Elijah

Tiaga's counsel communicated the unavailability of the death certificate, requesting additional time.

Grace Taiga at the FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja, where she was arraigned on charges relating to the P&ID London judgment [Punch]
Grace Taiga at the FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja, where she was arraigned on charges relating to the P&ID London judgment [Punch]

Recommended articles

Tiaga faced charges brought by the EFCC, alleging her involvement in receiving payments from Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) to manipulate the 20-year gas supply and processing agreement (GSPA) against Nigeria.

The EFCC claims that these illicit payments were made through her daughter and persisted even after her retirement.

The accusations extend to Tiaga's purported failure to adhere to due process while providing legal counsel on the GSPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially facing eight counts of fraud, she was remanded to Suleja prison in 2019, later granted bail, and the charges were expanded to 13 counts.

As the trial progressed, the prosecution presented eight witnesses, concluding its case on February 27, 2023. The court then called upon Tiaga to present her defence.

A significant turn occurred on November 4, 2023, when Daniel Alumun, Tiaga's counsel, informed the court of her demise on August 1, 2023. Alumun submitted a "Hospital Death Declaration" from Primus International Super Speciality Hospital, Karu New Extension, Abuja.

However, the EFCC counsel insisted on the presentation of an official death certificate in adherence to relevant laws.

Presiding Judge Olukayode Adeniyi directed the production of the certificate and adjourned the case until January 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the session on Wednesday, Tiaga's counsel communicated the unavailability of the death certificate, requesting additional time to obtain the document.

The prosecuting counsel maintained that the certificate must be presented before any decision can be made. The court, consequently, granted an extension for the submission of the death certificate.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC insists on presentation of Grace Tiaga's death certificate in P&ID case

EFCC insists on presentation of Grace Tiaga's death certificate in P&ID case

10 countries that have said bye-bye to styrofoam

10 countries that have said bye-bye to styrofoam

Northern youths want FG to sell crude oil to Dangote in naira

Northern youths want FG to sell crude oil to Dangote in naira

Saudi Ara-beer? Saudi govt to allow sale of alcohol to diplomats

Saudi Ara-beer? Saudi govt to allow sale of alcohol to diplomats

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to begin operations - CBN governor

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to begin operations - CBN governor

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele [Channels TV]

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students