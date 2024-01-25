EFCC insists on presentation of Grace Tiaga's death certificate in P&ID case

Tiaga faced charges brought by the EFCC, alleging her involvement in receiving payments from Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) to manipulate the 20-year gas supply and processing agreement (GSPA) against Nigeria.

The EFCC claims that these illicit payments were made through her daughter and persisted even after her retirement.

The accusations extend to Tiaga's purported failure to adhere to due process while providing legal counsel on the GSPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially facing eight counts of fraud, she was remanded to Suleja prison in 2019, later granted bail, and the charges were expanded to 13 counts.

As the trial progressed, the prosecution presented eight witnesses, concluding its case on February 27, 2023. The court then called upon Tiaga to present her defence.

A significant turn occurred on November 4, 2023, when Daniel Alumun, Tiaga's counsel, informed the court of her demise on August 1, 2023. Alumun submitted a "Hospital Death Declaration" from Primus International Super Speciality Hospital, Karu New Extension, Abuja.

However, the EFCC counsel insisted on the presentation of an official death certificate in adherence to relevant laws.

Presiding Judge Olukayode Adeniyi directed the production of the certificate and adjourned the case until January 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the session on Wednesday, Tiaga's counsel communicated the unavailability of the death certificate, requesting additional time to obtain the document.