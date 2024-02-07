EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

In a public address held in Ilorin on Tuesday, February 06, 2024, Michael Nzekwe, the EFCC zonal commander, announced the apprehension of 41 suspects across several locations in Kwara and Oyo states, including Share, Banni, Lade, Patigi, Okolowo, Igbeti, and Ogbomoso.

Nzekwe explained that the arrests were made following intelligence regarding the illicit transportation of solid minerals without proper licensing.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the confiscated minerals, suspected to include marble stone, white powder, lithium, and lepidolite, were destined for export, posing a significant threat to the Nigerian economy.

"The commission remains steadfast in its commitment to combatting illegal mining activities nationwide, recognising such practices as acts of economic sabotage," stated the zonal commander, citing the violation of Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983.