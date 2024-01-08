EFCC heads to Court of Appeal to avoid paying Emefiele one kobo
The EFCC insists the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court.
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, stated that the commission would appeal the judgement immediately.
Oyewale said Justice O.A Adeniyi had on Monday, fined the commission after he ruled that its detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty.
"The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court.
"Consequently, the commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside," he said.
