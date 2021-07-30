RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC has recovered N5.4bn from trapped N12bn for NHIS - Secretary

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N5.4billion for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. [Legit]
Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. [Legit]

Prof. Muhammad Sambo, the Executive Secretary, NHIS, disclosed this when he led the management of the agency on a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

Recommended articles

“In total, the EFCC has been able to recover about N5.4billion for us out of the N12.085b that has been trapped.

“This is a monumental achievement and that is why we will ensure that we remain good partners to the EFCC,” he said.

Sambo commended the EFCC for the recoveries and assured that every kobo recovered would be judiciously utilised.

He also used the opportunity to update the EFCC on the reform efforts at the NHIS, which included the recruitment of health professionals to enhance the capacity of the scheme to respond to the yearning of subscribers and other stakeholders in the sector.

Responding, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa who was represented by the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, reiterated the commission’s resolve to work with the NHIS to achieve universal health coverage.

“The EFCC has no choice but to work with you, to make you succeed.

“We will always see to it that the investigation that we are doing, we will continue with it.

“We are happy that it is yielding result and all the monies or funds that are recovered are being put to good use.

“So we will not relent in our efforts to see that each and every Kobo that is lost is recovered for the benefit of the country,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abba Kyari's extradition to U.S. not automatic – Kayode Ajulo

FRSC to investigate stray cow on Third Mainland bridge

FG not aware of $875m ammunition deal with US – Lai Mohammed

Nigerians in Diaspora rally support for Buhari, commend Military

Blue Bus Frontliners: The prosecution team seeking to arrest trafficking in persons for good

EFCC has recovered N5.4bn from trapped N12bn for NHIS - Secretary

2nd Niger Bridge will be completed in 2022, NSIA expresses optimism

WASSCE: No more room for late registration, WAEC warns

Appeal Court declares Reps member Senator-elect for Cross River North