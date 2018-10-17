Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC has been ordered to poison Fayose – Timi Frank

EFCC has been ordered to poison Fayose – Timi Frank

Timi Frank made the allegation in a statement which he issued to newsmen on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EFCC has been ordered to poison Fayose – Timi Frank play

Fayose, Wike and Fani-Kayode at EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

(Tori.ng)

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has alleged that the Federal Government has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to poison the former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose.

Fayose surrendered himself to the anti-graft agency in Abuja on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Frank also wondered why somebody who came voluntarily to the EFCC’s office will be kept after 24-hours.

Fayose throwing up in custody

Daily Post reports that the former APC spokesman said an EFCC source revealed that the former Ekiti state Governor was seen vomiting early in the morning while in custody.

Frank, in a statement which he issued on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, said “Why former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal was not detain over allegation of grasscutting scandal, why EFCC refuse to invite the wife of the President Aisha Buhari over recent allegation involving his ADC, why MTN scandal involving Chief of Staff to the President is not investigated, why NNPC scandal involving the GMD Kanti Baru and why allegation of corruption against the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomohle does not interest the agency, among so many others in the ruling party.

“A Senior staff of the agency last night had to call the attention of some opposition leaders to the instruction given to the agency by the presidency to ensure that Fayose does not leave EFCC custody a healthy person.

“Another operative early this morning also informed us that a healthy Fayose who walked into headquarters of EFCC yesterday was seen vomiting this morning. I called on Nigerians to pray for Fayose because the evil plan of APC government against the PDP leader is not known yet,” he added.

ALSO READ: 5 Things that happened when Fayose stormed the EFCC headquarters

EFCC’s response

In his response, EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren said “I don’t respond to rumours and don’t know what he meant by powers-that-be. So, the man that gave you the information should tell you the powers-that-be, I work in the EFCC and not powers-that-be.”

There  are indications that former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro might testify against Ayo Fayose in court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 President Buhari's travel ban list, explainedbullet
2 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
3 5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters bullet

Related Articles

Return N1.3bn Dasuki money, EFCC tells Fayose
Fayemi says Ekiti in N170b debt, describes Fayose’s tenure as an error
5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters 
Fayose dares EFCC to take him to court, fails to cooperate during interrogation
Pulse Opinion Fayose’s drama queen stunt shouldn’t distract the EFCC from prosecuting him
Obanikoro to stand as witness against Fayose in N1.3bn EFCC probe
Mixed reactions trail Fayose’s tenure in Ekiti

Local

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed speaks at Chatham House, London.
Lai says fake news poses threat to Nigeria's unity
Gov Shettima visits murdered aid worker, Hauwa Limna’s family
Gov Shettima visits murdered aid worker, Hauwa Liman’s family
Fayose dares EFCC to take him to court, fails to cooperate
Mixed reactions trail Fayose’s tenure in Ekiti
Senator Aisha Alhassan
Aisha Alhassan retrieves computers, furniture she donated to APC
X
Advertisement