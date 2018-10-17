EFCC has been ordered to poison Fayose – Timi Frank

news

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has alleged that the Federal Government has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to poison the former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose.

Fayose surrendered himself to the anti-graft agency in Abuja on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Frank also wondered why somebody who came voluntarily to the EFCC’s office will be kept after 24-hours.

Fayose throwing up in custody

Daily Post reports that the former APC spokesman said an EFCC source revealed that the former Ekiti state Governor was seen vomiting early in the morning while in custody.

Frank, in a statement which he issued on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, said “Why former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal was not detain over allegation of grasscutting scandal, why EFCC refuse to invite the wife of the President Aisha Buhari over recent allegation involving his ADC, why MTN scandal involving Chief of Staff to the President is not investigated, why NNPC scandal involving the GMD Kanti Baru and why allegation of corruption against the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomohle does not interest the agency, among so many others in the ruling party.

“A Senior staff of the agency last night had to call the attention of some opposition leaders to the instruction given to the agency by the presidency to ensure that Fayose does not leave EFCC custody a healthy person.

“Another operative early this morning also informed us that a healthy Fayose who walked into headquarters of EFCC yesterday was seen vomiting this morning. I called on Nigerians to pray for Fayose because the evil plan of APC government against the PDP leader is not known yet,” he added.

EFCC’s response

In his response, EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren said “I don’t respond to rumours and don’t know what he meant by powers-that-be. So, the man that gave you the information should tell you the powers-that-be, I work in the EFCC and not powers-that-be.”