EFCC has been ordered to poison Fayose – Timi Frank

Timi Frank made the allegation in a statement which he issued to newsmen on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.
Fayose surrendered himself to the anti-graft agency in Abuja on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
Frank also wondered why somebody who came voluntarily to the EFCC’s office will be kept after 24-hours.
Daily Post reports that the former APC spokesman said an EFCC source revealed that the former Ekiti state Governor was seen vomiting early in the morning while in custody.
Frank, in a statement which he issued on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, said “Why former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal was not detain over allegation of grasscutting scandal, why EFCC refuse to invite the wife of the President Aisha Buhari over recent allegation involving his ADC, why MTN scandal involving Chief of Staff to the President is not investigated, why NNPC scandal involving the GMD Kanti Baru and why allegation of corruption against the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomohle does not interest the agency, among so many others in the ruling party.
“A Senior staff of the agency last night had to call the attention of some opposition leaders to the instruction given to the agency by the presidency to ensure that Fayose does not leave EFCC custody a healthy person.
“Another operative early this morning also informed us that a healthy Fayose who walked into headquarters of EFCC yesterday was seen vomiting this morning. I called on Nigerians to pray for Fayose because the evil plan of APC government against the PDP leader is not known yet,” he added.
In his response, EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren said “I don’t respond to rumours and don’t know what he meant by powers-that-be. So, the man that gave you the information should tell you the powers-that-be, I work in the EFCC and not powers-that-be.”
There are indications that former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro might testify against Ayo Fayose in court.