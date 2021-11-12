EFCC grills Lucky Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn Fraud

Shortly after his exit as governor in 2007, Igbinedion was prosecuted by the EFCC and convicted of corruption.

But the new investigation, according to the source who was not authorised to speak on the matter, was based on fresh evidence against him.

The source said that the former governor diverted a loan obtained by the Edo State Government to finance an investment during his tenure, to settle the financially indebtedness of a company in which he had interest.