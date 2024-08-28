RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC grills fake staff arrested by DSS in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Items recovered at the point of arrest include one Fake EFCC ID Card and some fake EFCC letter-heads, among others.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspect was arrested on August 19, in Guyuk Local Government Area, Adamawa by the Department of State Service(DSS) and handed over to the EFCC.

“Items recovered at the point of arrest include one Fake EFCC ID Card, some fake EFCC letter-heads, one fake EFCC polo shirt and a fake Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML shirt.

“He will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.

EFCC grills fake staff arrested by DSS in Adamawa

