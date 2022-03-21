EFCC grants Obiano bail after 5 days in detention

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed this on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Obiano, who is under investigation for N42 billion fraud has been in the custody of the anti-graft agency since Thursday, March 17, 2022, when he was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

The ex-governor was arrested while attempting to leave the country for the United States.

While addressing journalists on Monday, at the fifth annual general assembly of the Network of National Anti-corruption institutions in West Africa (NACIWA), in Abuja, Bawa said Obiano has been released but the EFCC was waiting for him to perfect his bail.

Asked why Obiano’s release was delayed beyond the period allowed by the constitution, the EFCC boss said there was nothing political about the ex-governor’s arrest.

Bawa said, “There is nothing political about it. We are a penal institution. You know what the EFCC stands for. We investigate crimes, we look at people who have committed the crimes, we link it up together and of course we go to court. That is what we have been doing. That is all we will continue to do.”