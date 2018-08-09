Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC freezing of Benue govt. accounts unconstitutional —NGF

Abdulaziz Yari EFCC freezing of Benue govt. accounts unconstitutional — NGF

Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, the Chairman of NGF, spoke with State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gwamna Abdulaziz Yari na jihar Zamfara play

Gwamna Abdulaziz Yari na jihar Zamfara

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has described as unconstitutional the freezing of the accounts of Benue Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, the Chairman of NGF, spoke with State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja.

EFCC had on Tuesday froze the state’s account which was confirmed by Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Samuel Ortom.

Yari said that by the security situation in Benue, it was not wise to dislocate the state financially.

“If EFCC freezes the accounts of any state government, Benue or anywhere else, I think it is unconstitutional, it is not right, because you are shutting down government.

“Government must spend, more especially Benue where there are issues of insecurity.

“So, we do not know why the EFCC took the action. I do not think it is correct, but if it is correct, then my own point of view is wrong.

“But I believe this government will not sit down and oversee unlawful operations happening from the security agencies.

“From what happened yesterday, someone can understand that this government is following due process and laws of Nigeria.

“EFFC’s action in Benue is something that should be reversed,’’ he said.

Speaking on Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly, Yari said it was very unfortunate, but however, said that the attendant reaction by the acting president had vindicated the Federal Government in the eyes of local and international communities.

He recalled that similar incidents occurred in 2011 and 2014 respectively but no serious action was taken by the then government.

According to him, the government of Muhammadu Buhari is following due process and will never oversee unlawful activities within the security agencies.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who was also in the Presidential Villa, told correspondents that Tuesday’s incident at the National Assembly was an embarrassment which should not have been allowed to happen.

On defection of his Deputy, Prof. Hafizu Abubakar to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ganduje said there was no cause for alarm.

According to him, it is the season of defection as the All Progressives Congress (APC) is also receiving defectors from other parties.

“The state House of Assembly wanted to impeach him but I was prevailing on them but they insisted, when he saw the handwriting on the wall, he decided to resign.

“They wanted to continue with the impeachment because he committed some impeachable offences, but I pleaded and they dropped the charges and allowed him to go, that is politics,’’ he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajobullet

Related Articles

EFCC PDP calls for immediate unfreezing of Benue, Akwa Ibom accounts
EFCC Anti-graft agency freezes Akwa Ibom government bank accounts
PDP Party accuses APC of luring its members with juicy offers
Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDP
Corruption FG's special prosecutors to file charges against 31 ex-governors
Paris Club This is how much each state got from loan refund
DSS Invasion Sule Lamido condemns incident at National Assembly
Ortom Benue Governor tells EFCC to investigate Buhari, all governors over security votes spending
Ortom EFCC freezes Benue State's bank accounts, Governor claims witchhunt
Paris Club Refund Here's how much each state got from N243 billion payment

Local

APC should be ashamed of how it’s treating Gov Ortom
Security Votes EFCC unfreezes Benue govt’s accounts
Sacked Daura released from police custody, travel passport seized
Lawal Daura Sacked DSS boss released from police custody, travel passport seized
Nnamdi Kanu surrounded by IPOB members.
IPOB Nnamdi Kanu didn't transfigure into heaven alive, Pro-Biafra group tells Buhari
Senator Isah Misau
Misau PDP Senator reacts to alleged plan to impeach Buhari