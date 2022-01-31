EFCC files N2.9bn fraud charges against Okorocha after he announced presidential bid

The former Governor of Imo State was charged alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

In the 17 counts filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, January 31, 2022, the EFCC alleged that the defendants conspired to steal N2.9 billion public funds.

However, Okorocha has described the charges as being politically motivated.

The ex-governor while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme said the EFCC should investigate the allegations it levelled against him before taking action.

Okorocha said, “The story of Rochas and EFCC and the story of Rochas and Imo State have been a long-dragging one. Actually, I am not aware of N2.8 billion suit but what I do know is that the stage I find myself with EFCC is that I have an order against EFCC from Federal High Court on my human rights abuses and the EFCC refused to obey that order. Again, the EFCC asked the judge to recuse himself or resign from the case.”

“It’s been one drama or the other but what is happening, I don’t want to say it is politically motivated but it is looking more like it. EFCC is an investigation agency but EFCC should please try and not make it look like a political issue and obey simple court directives. They should try and investigate the matter and get real facts before they start advancing some of the actions they take.

Earlier, the presidential hopeful had said there is nothing like police brutality in Nigeria.