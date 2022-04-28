RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC extradites suspected fraudster to U.S. over alleged $148,000 scam

Nurudeen Shotayo

The extradited suspect is wanted in the U.S over an alleged wire fraud.

EFCC extradites suspected fraudster to US over alleged $148,000 scam.
EFCC extradites suspected fraudster to US over alleged $148,000 scam. [NAN]

A suspected internet fraudster, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, has been put on a plane to the United States by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The extradition took place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and the suspect is expected to have touched down in the North American country as of time of filing this report.

Gbadegesin is wanted by the U.S. authorities over his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, Punch reported.

A case has been opened for the said offences which were deemed to contravene Title 18, US Code, Section 1349 and 1956 (h) and carry a maximum jail term of 20 years.

Gbadegesin's extradition was coordinated by the EFCC after a request from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, was granted by Justice D. Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

In Suit number No. FHC/L/CS/765/21, the judge ruled that the suspect should be extradited to the U.S. to answer to criminal charges bordering on romance scam, wire fraud and money laundering.

According to the statement from the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, it was alleged that Gbadegesin had defrauded an American lady living in Kentucky, of over $148,000.

“Upon arriving in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, where two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering have been filed against him,” the statement disclosed."

Uwujaren also added that the suspect was arrested in September 2, 2021.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

