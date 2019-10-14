The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has cleared the air on reports of one of its prosecutor, S. M. Galadanchi's visit to Justice Joyce Obehin AbdulMalik's house making rounds on social media.

In a statement made available to the public, the anti-graft agency expressed concern over an incident that occurred at the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on October 8, 2019, in which the judge openly chastised Galadanchi.

Justice Abdulmalik was said to have openly chastised the EFCC lawyer for visiting her home with the intent of influencing her decision in a case pending before the judge.

Clarifying the circumstances that led to Galadanchi's visit, the EFCC confirmed the visit, with claims that the counsel was unaware that it was the judge's residence until his arrival.

The commission said the context of the visit had no nexus with the case pending before his Lordship, nor was the counsel there to influence her to rule in his favour.

Maintaining that the visit was a coincidence, the EFCC revealed that Galadanchi had accompanied his fiancé, a P.hD candidate from the Ahmadu Bello University, to meet with her uncle who, unknown to him, is the husband of Justice AbdulMalik.

The EFCC quoted its prosecutor as saying himself and his partner had already arrived the premises of Justice Abdulmalik when he sighted a vehicle with a Federal High Court registration number, and he immediately indicated a desire to leave.

According to the commission, their host, Justice AbdulMalik's husband who had been expecting them was already at the doorway and prevailed on him to stay.

The EFCC added that its prosecutor recalls that when Justice AbdulMalik came into the living room and saw him, she expressed her displeasure and left for another living room.

Galadanchi, according to the EFCC, noted that after the meeting, his fiancé's uncle led them to meet Justice AbulMalik where she sat and Galadanchi apologised to her for his innocent presence in her home and she accepted the apology.

The EFCC said what is clear from the facts as established, is that Galadanchi didn't go to the home of Justice AbdulMalik to solicit for conviction of any defendant, neither was he there to discuss cases he is prosecuting, adding that he was led there by love, which exist between him and Justice AbdulMalik's sister-in-law.