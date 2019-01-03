A statement by the commission’s Acting Spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, in Abuja on Thursday disclosed that Magu made the promise during a working tour to its Lagos office.

He said “With 312 convictions in 2018, we are strategising to redouble our efforts in 2019.

“This is part of our concerted efforts aimed at ensuring that the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system is changed for the better.

“And the perception that some persons are above the law, remains altered,” he said.

Magu noted that the EFCC had already secured three convictions few days into the new year, which he described as a good start.

“The commission shall continue to rid the country of economic and financial crimes and effectively coordinate the domestic efforts of the global fight against money laundering and terrorism financing,” he said.

Magu said that the EFCC remained committed to carrying out its duties in conformity with best international practices and within the ambit of the law.

He commended the exemplary leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen, for the success recorded in the past year.

The acting chairman said that the judiciary remained key to winning the corruption fight.

He said “Let us have it at the back of our minds that we are only prosecutors; without the support of the judiciary, led by the CJN and other heads of court across jurisdictions, we could not have been able to achieve the much we did in 2018.

“Therefore, to be able to double that feat in 2019, let us know that we cannot do without the judiciary”.

He further called for the unalloyed collaboration of other stakeholders and urged Nigerians to be more dedicated to reduce corruption to the barest minimum.

“Those who stole our commonwealth should know that there is no hiding place for them.

“A high tension searchlight is being beamed on them, it is in their interest to surrender because the game is up,” he said.