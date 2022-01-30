RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC detains VON D-G over alleged misappropriation of N1.3bn

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu.

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu [Daily Media]
Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu [Daily Media]

A source close to the anti-graft agency said that Okechukwu was detained over an alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

Recommended articles

The source added that the D-G arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja at about 1.30pm to honour its invitation.

As at the time of filing this report, Okechukwu was still in the custody of the EFCC, the source stated.

“He is still with operatives of the EFCC.”

When contacted, EFCC’s spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the invitation of the VON DG, but declined further comment.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: GAC says no replacement for Sanwo-Olu

2023: GAC says no replacement for Sanwo-Olu

EFCC detains VON D-G over alleged misappropriation of N1.3bn

EFCC detains VON D-G over alleged misappropriation of N1.3bn

E-ticketing is the way to go – NRC

E-ticketing is the way to go – NRC

How Igbobi College shaped my life — Osinbajo

How Igbobi College shaped my life — Osinbajo

Agbo: Experts disagree over efficacy of local herbs combination

Agbo: Experts disagree over efficacy of local herbs combination

You're coming into NDLEA at a good time - Marwa tells newly trained officers

You're coming into NDLEA at a good time - Marwa tells newly trained officers

No promotion fraud at FRSC - Official

No promotion fraud at FRSC - Official

Ganduje presents staff of office to 2nd Emir of Gaya

Ganduje presents staff of office to 2nd Emir of Gaya

Osinbajo urges senior lawyers to call out corrupt SANs

Osinbajo urges senior lawyers to call out corrupt SANs

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom