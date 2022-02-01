RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC detains Medview Airline boss over alleged Hajj scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody the Managing Director, Medview Airline, Mr Muneer Bankole.

EFCC detains Medview Airline boss over alleged Hajj scam. [thenigerialawyer]

He was reportedly detained at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja on Monday following an invitation by the anti-graft agency.

A source familiar with the case disclosed that Bankole was invited over a case of alleged diversion of 50 per cent of funds paid to him by the National Hajj Commission and additional 900,000 dollars for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

He allegedly received the funds as mobilisation but did not execute the contract.

When contacted, EFCC Spokespersons, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest.

