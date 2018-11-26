EFCC denies receiving N10m from Gov Ganduje

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied receiving N10m from the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Daily Trust reported that the Governor announced the donation of N10m to the organisers of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon.

According to the report, the marathon was put together to celebrate President Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.

EFCC denies

In a swift reaction, the EFCC issued a statement on Facebook denying the report.

The anti-graft agency also described the story as a deliberate attempt to malign the efforts of the Commission in the fight against corruption.

Read the full statement below:

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending story in the social media concerning a purported statement credited to the media aide of the Kano State governor to the effect that the Commission got a N10 Million donation from the state government.

The story is not falsehood, but a deliberate attempt to malign the efforts of the Commission in the fight against corruption.

For the records, it is a tradition that the EFCC does not receive donations from state governors/government or any individual at that.

The EFCC, as a reputable anti-graft agency is sponsored by federal government through budgetary allocation and in some cases, foreign organisations in terms of capacity building.

It is true that the Commission, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes, ICPC and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN and other stakeholders is organizing the first National Anti-Corruption Marathon.

Mr. Jacob Onu, the leader of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon had in the course of his visit to the Commission a fortnight ago told the Acting Chairman and his management about the marathon which he said is being planned in tandem with the International Anti-Corruption Day which usually comes up on December 9 every year.

He said it was aimed at raising national consciousness on the scourge and danger of corruption to the country and the need for all and sundry to join hands to eradicate it.

ALSO READ: Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje

It is therefore very shocking to read of a purported donation of N10 million to the Commission.

The story is not only unfounded but very mischievous.

For the avoidance of doubt, no State governor or some other individual or group has donated any amount of money to the EFCC to carry out the Anti-corruption Marathon project or any other project for that matter.