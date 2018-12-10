Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC strongly denies raiding apartment belonging to Atiku's sons

EFCC strongly denies raiding apartment belonging to Atiku's sons

The anti-graft agenciy has denied raiding an apartment belonging to the sons of the presidential candidate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EFCC denies raiding apartment belonging to Atiku's sons play Atiku Abubakar (Facebook/Atiku Abubakar)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has strongly denied reports that its operatives raided an Abuja apartment belonging to two sons of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to an earlier report by Premium Times, anti-graft agents invaded the residence belonging to Aliyu and Mustapha in the Maitama area of Abuja on Saturday, December 8, 2018.

The building was also reported to house another apartment owned by Chiemeka Orji, the son of former Abia State governor, Theodore Orji, who's under EFCC investigation over how he managed state funds when he was governor between 2007 and 2015.

Even though Aliyu and Mustapha were not around, or even in the country, when the raid happened, operatives were reported to have forcibly searched the apartment looking for 'a large cache of dollars', according to a source that spoke to Premium Times.

In response, the EFCC took to its Twitter account (@officialEFCC) on Monday, December 10, to announce that the raid had nothing to do with Atiku's sons. According to the statement, the raid on the Abuja building was strictly in connection to Orji's sons who are suspected of aiding their father in money laundering activities.

The statement read, "The recent arrest of Ogbonna Orji, son of Sen. Theodore Orji, over money laundering, has absolutely nothing to do with son of ex-VP Atiku Abubakar.

"The former Abia governor has been under investigations by the EFCC, for money laundering activities, which was discovered to have been carried out through his sons.

"The EFCC had been on the trail of cars allegedly bought by the sons, and last Friday the cars were traced to a night club in Abuja, where operatives waited patiently through the night to arrest the owners - Ogbonna and his friend, Kelvin Ilonah.

"They were arrested at about 5am on Saturday, and they led operatives to their three-flat apartment, where documents retrieved showed that it was rented at a rate of N13million per annum.

"They have so far given useful information to the EFCC, which is aiding in investigations. It should be made clear that the EFCC never "went after" Atiku's sons, neither was Atiku's son arrested by the EFCC."

Atiku is President Muhammadu Buhari's biggest challenger in the 2019 presidential election scheduled for February 16, 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The untold story of how 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an educationbullet
2 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
3 Unknown gunmen allegedly attack Fr. Ejike Mbaka in Enugubullet

Related Articles

Do not be afraid, Saraki urges Kwara supporters on federal might
2019: Obasanjo says he is not neutral
Fr. Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obi
Osinbajo, Jonathan, Atiku, others at Gov. Dickson’s mother’s burial
Buhari congratulates Nuhu Ribadu for winning global anti-corruption award
PDP condemns freezing of Peter Obi's accounts
Unknown gunmen allegedly attack Fr. Ejike Mbaka in Enugu
God deserves money – Fr. Mbaka replies critics
Atiku reacts as Buhari declines assent to Electoral Bill
Group backs Buhari’s refusal to sign amended electoral act

Local

Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive
Lagos Police punishes 233 officers for corruption-related offences
EFCC raids apartment owned by Atiku's sons hunting for dollars
EFCC raids apartment owned by Atiku's sons hunting for dollars
EFCC will charge corrupt candidates to court before elections
Magu vows EFCC will charge candidates with corruption cases to court before 2019 elections
This is why Buhari rejected Electoral Amendment Bill
This is why President Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment Bill for the 4th time in 2 years
X
Advertisement