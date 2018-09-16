Pulse.ng logo
EFCC denies freezing Ademola Adeleke’s bank account

Ademola Adeleke EFCC denies freezing Osun guber candidate’s bank account

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement which it posted on Twitter on Sunday.

  • Published:
EFCC says it did not freeze Ademola Adeleke's bank account play

Ademola Adeleke

(City Mirror News)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied freezing the bank account of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement which it posted on Twitter on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Senator Adeleke is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the upcoming Osun governorship election.

There were reports in the media alleging that the anti-graft agency blocked bank accounts of the PDP guber candidate and members of his family, including that of singer, Davido.

EFCC’s statement reads: “The EFCC Did Not Freeze the account of Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Sept 22, 2018 Osun State governorship election. None of his family members, including the musician, Davido was frozen as alleged in a number of news media.”

ALSO READ: Dele Momodu reacts to claims that EFCC froze Davido's account

 

EFCC, Customs move to stop Fayose from absconding

The EFCC has also written to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to place Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose on its watch-list.

The anti-graft agency said that the Ekiti state Governor might want to abscond from the country through the borders.

In the letter, EFCC’s chairman, Ibrahim Magu said Fayose is being probed conspiracy, abuse of office, official corruption, theft and money laundering.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

