ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC comments on arrest of Doyin Okupe

Ima Elijah

Okupe confirmed that was heading to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe
Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commented on the arrest of Doyin Okupe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Communication between both agencies: EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren said the DSS informed the commission of the interception.

Why Okupe was arrested: The spokesperson noted that the security agency acted on a watchlist request issued on July 18, 2016.

That was six years before Okupe’s recent conviction on money laundering charges by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The Commission was in the process of formally lifting the watch list before his interception and will expedite action in this regard”, Uwujaren added.

Okupe, who has been released, disclosed that EFCC senior officers in Lagos or Abuja “apologised for the error”.

Details of Okupe's arrest: The Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Okupe on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, on his way to London.

Okupe confirmed that was heading to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC comments on arrest of Doyin Okupe

EFCC comments on arrest of Doyin Okupe

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe arrested by error, leaves EFCC office

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe arrested by error, leaves EFCC office

Kwara poll: Court dismisses PDP suit seeking Gov. Abdulrazaq, APC’s disqualification

Kwara poll: Court dismisses PDP suit seeking Gov. Abdulrazaq, APC’s disqualification

Tinubu will beat Atiku, Obi in February poll – Danbazau

Tinubu will beat Atiku, Obi in February poll – Danbazau

Apapa customs breaks revenue record, rakes in N1.02trn

Apapa customs breaks revenue record, rakes in N1.02trn

Who can best eradicate poverty in Nigeria? [Editor's Comment]

Who can best eradicate poverty in Nigeria? [Editor's Comment]

DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport

DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport

BREAKING: Peter Obi reacts to report on UK Company, Next International

BREAKING: Peter Obi reacts to report on UK Company, Next International

INEC: NNPP pleads to replace about 130 candidates

INEC: NNPP pleads to replace about 130 candidates

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo Govt confirms 31 missing, one suspect arrested in train attack.

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

Health-Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire advises Nigerian doctors to stay in their country. (Guardian)

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC says 2023 elections may be cancelled if…