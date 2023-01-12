EFCC comments on arrest of Doyin Okupe

Communication between both agencies: EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren said the DSS informed the commission of the interception.

Why Okupe was arrested: The spokesperson noted that the security agency acted on a watchlist request issued on July 18, 2016.

That was six years before Okupe’s recent conviction on money laundering charges by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The Commission was in the process of formally lifting the watch list before his interception and will expedite action in this regard”, Uwujaren added.

Okupe, who has been released, disclosed that EFCC senior officers in Lagos or Abuja “apologised for the error”.

Details of Okupe's arrest: The Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Okupe on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, on his way to London.