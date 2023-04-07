The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC charges students to shun internet fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

"Integrity may not give you money today, but it is going to put you on the path of success," he said.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of EFCC
Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of EFCC

Recommended articles

Its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, as giving the charge at the inauguration of Zero Tolerance Club at Baze University, Abuja

Uwujaren stated that Bawa was represented at the club’s inauguration by the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu.

Bawa warned that the penalties against internet fraud were stiff and enjoined students to avoid all temptations that might lead them to join fraudsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every variant of internet fraud such as romance scam, business email compromise, hacking, impersonation, FOREX scam and others are corrupt practices and you must not engage in them.

“As undergraduates, you are expected to channel your creative energies into useful engagements and not into dishonest and dubious means of cheating others of their resources,’’ he warned.

In his remarks at the inauguration, EFCC’s Director, Public Affairs Department, Mr Osita Nwajah, stressed the importance of joining the club.

He enjoined the students to acquaint themselves with the Operational Manual for Integrity and Zero Tolerance Clubs which he presented to the school as a guide for the club’s activities.

EFCC’s Head, Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit, Hajia Aisha Mohammed, also told the students that the essence of the club was to inculcate virtues of integrity, honesty, discipline, tolerance and patriotism in them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, the Registrar of the University, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, emphasised the essence of being upright and charged the students to avoid crimes and criminality at all costs.

“There is nothing more important than integrity. Integrity may not give you money today, but it is going to put you on the path of success.

“Money always comes. It may not come in your early life, but if you work hard with integrity and you are steadfast, you will succeed; you will make money than you ever believed in your life.

“You will be able to afford all the things you want and walk with your head high up as an important and respected member of society, without engaging in fraud,’’ Mohammed charged.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

NECA tells FG 'better' way to spend World Bank's $800m, over palliatives

NECA tells FG 'better' way to spend World Bank's $800m, over palliatives

EFCC charges students to shun internet fraud

EFCC charges students to shun internet fraud

Zamfara’s Gov. Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Zamfara’s Gov. Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Reps ask NDDC to halt release of ₦‎15 bn to FG

Reps ask NDDC to halt release of ₦‎15 bn to FG

Abia Rep joins race for House Speakership

Abia Rep joins race for House Speakership

FCT school converts health centre to classrooms

FCT school converts health centre to classrooms

Anambra Anglican Communion joins other Christians to celebrate maundy Thursday

Anambra Anglican Communion joins other Christians to celebrate maundy Thursday

Chimamanda Adichie warns Biden not to congratulate Tinubu

Chimamanda Adichie warns Biden not to congratulate Tinubu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading