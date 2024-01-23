ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC Chairman urges auctioneers to uphold probity, accountability in asset disposal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman advised the auctioneers to always operate following the extant rules and moral high ground for better service delivery to the nation.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

A statement by EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that Olukoyede said this when he received a delegation of the National Association of Auctioneers (NAA) on Monday in Abuja.

Olukoyede advised the auctioneers to always operate following the extant rules and moral high ground for better service delivery to the nation.

Probity, fairness and accountability are the core values that drive our work in the commission. I can, therefore, say that we are together in the war against corruption,” he said.

He said the visit has indicated a good relationship between the Commission and the group, assuring that the relationship would be sustained.

“We are committed to your success and we can work together to pursue the goal of making Nigeria better for all of us.

“We have up to 18 members of your group working with us hand-in-hand with the disposal of assets that have been forfeited to the government. And, they are doing creditably well,” he stated.

In his remarks, the NAA President, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, said that the visit was to felicitate the chairman and secretary of the commission on their appointments.

“We are here to show our unwavering support to the new leadership of the commission to sustain the robust working synergy with the commission for a better nation,” he added.

