EFCC Chairman Bawa explains afternoon collapse at presidential villa

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The anti-graft czar says he felt dizzy.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]
EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has spoken of his slump at an event in Abuja on Thursday, September 16.

The 41-year-old was delivering a speech at the National Identity Day celebration at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa in Abuja, when his legs gave way.

He was immediately rushed out of the hall for medical care.

“While giving my goodwill message during the programme organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), there was a sort of dizziness on me and I had to excuse myself from the stage,” Bawa tells ChannelsTV.

“And of course I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed to me that everything about me is okay except for the fact that I’m a bit dehydrated and need to take a lot of water.

“Straight away from the hospital, I went back to the office and now I’m back at home,” he adds.

The EFCC had earlier announced that its chairman is "hale and hearty."

