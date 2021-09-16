EFCC Chairman Bawa explains afternoon collapse at presidential villa

The 41-year-old was delivering a speech at the National Identity Day celebration at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa in Abuja, when his legs gave way.

He was immediately rushed out of the hall for medical care.

“While giving my goodwill message during the programme organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), there was a sort of dizziness on me and I had to excuse myself from the stage,” Bawa tells ChannelsTV.

“And of course I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed to me that everything about me is okay except for the fact that I’m a bit dehydrated and need to take a lot of water.

“Straight away from the hospital, I went back to the office and now I’m back at home,” he adds.