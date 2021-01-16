The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has advised Nigerians to ignore the message circulating on social media that is it recruiting currently.

In a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren on Saturday, January 16, 2021, the anti-graft agency said the message is fake.

The agency said the link fraudsters share on social media for unsuspecting job seekers does not emanate from the commission.

The statement reads in part, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission wishes to alert the public about fake EFCC Recruitment Form 2021 circulating in the social media, and to warn that the Commission is currently not recruiting.

“Scammers bent on defrauding hapless job seekers, have been active in the social media, providing link for unsuspecting members of the public seeking employment into the EFCC, to obtain, “EFCC Recruitment Form 2021/2022 and Guidelines Form and apply for the ongoing EFCC recruitment 2021.”

The EFCC also cautioned Nigerians to ignore forged letters of employment purportedly from the commission used to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

EFCC said recruitment into the agency is structured and merit-based.

The commission said, “Fraudsters are also circulating forged Offer of Employment Letters, purporting same to be from the EFCC, and extorting members of the public.

“The public should note that there is no ongoing recruitment in the EFCC. The purported ‘EFCC Recruitment Form 2021’, as well as the ‘official recruitment portal’ and ‘Offer of Employment Letters’, are non -existent.

The agency made it known that it was already on the trail of the scammers behind the scheme adding that no efforts would be spared to bring them to justice.