EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airport

Lakis was arrested aboard Egypt Airline on his way to Lebanon following an intelligence report revealed to operatives.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended a Lebanese man, Abbas Lakis, at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja on charges of money laundering.

A thorough search of his luggage led to the discovery of $2,104,936, £163,740 and €144,680.

Other currencies found were Riyal 391,838, CHF 3,420, Lira 435, Lebanese £109,000, Dirhams 10,135, ¥10,000 and 10 Qatar Riyals.

The anti-graft agency said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

