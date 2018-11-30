EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airport

news

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended a Lebanese man, Abbas Lakis, at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja on charges of money laundering.

Lakis was arrested aboard Egypt Airline on his way to Lebanon following an intelligence report revealed to operatives.

A thorough search of his luggage led to the discovery of $2,104,936, £163,740 and €144,680.

Other currencies found were Riyal 391,838, CHF 3,420, Lira 435, Lebanese £109,000, Dirhams 10,135, ¥10,000 and 10 Qatar Riyals.

The anti-graft agency said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.