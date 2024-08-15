ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC calls for special court to handle oil theft, financial crimes cases

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission added that the delay in prosecution through regular courts was hampering prosecution and militating against elimination of crude oil theft and other financial crimes.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]
Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

Michael Uzokwe, the Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede said this during the investigative hearing of crude oil theft in Abuja.

Uzokwe said that the delay in prosecution through regular courts was hampering prosecution and militating against the elimination of crude oil theft and other financial crimes. He therefore made a strong case for the establishment of Specialised Courts to try cases of those apprehended for oil theft and related crimes to facilitate recoveries.

Rep. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Chairman of the Special Committee on Crude Oil Theft, also resolved to constitute a sub-committee that would investigate the desirability or otherwise of continuing with the Molecular Power System (MPS) oil theft detection system.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the setting up of the sub-investigative panel became necessary due to the zero level of recovery recorded so far from the multi-million dollar contract with a retainer-ship fee of $5 million built into it without commensurate results.

The sub-panel was due to the engagement with the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the inquiry on how to minimise and eradicate the incidence of oil theft in Nigeria.

Rep Sada Soli who later stood in for Ado-Doguwa queried whether it was necessary to retain the hard-earned revenue-draining MPS detection system, with no success recorded since its deployment. He said some powerful lawyers, who were already enjoying the retainer-ship largesse were already putting up stiff resistance.

This according to him is in order not to lose the easy money coming their way faced with the possibility of losing the retainer-ship in case of eventually losing the contract. Soli also queried the intention behind the Attorney-General’s instruction that the retainer-ship to Nigerian lawyers, practising in Nigeria should be paid in dollars.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a report released by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) revealed that Nigeria lost 619 barrels worth 46.16 billion dollars (₦16.25 trillion) from oil theft in 2022 alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEITI’s audit reports covering twelve years show that Nigeria loses an average of more than 140,000 barrels of crude oil per day

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

16 killed, 3,936 displaced, and 2,744 hectares submerged in Jigawa flood

16 killed, 3,936 displaced, and 2,744 hectares submerged in Jigawa flood

Again, vandals destroy 13 towers on Ahoada-Yenagoa line, TCN seeks help

Again, vandals destroy 13 towers on Ahoada-Yenagoa line, TCN seeks help

EFCC calls for special court to handle oil theft, financial crimes cases

EFCC calls for special court to handle oil theft, financial crimes cases

Thunderstorms, rainfall to hit most Nigerian States with flooding from Thursday

Thunderstorms, rainfall to hit most Nigerian States with flooding from Thursday

Fubara warns new commissioners, SAs against using positions for economic gains

Fubara warns new commissioners, SAs against using positions for economic gains

Bauchi flood disaster claims 4 lives, leaves thousands homeless

Bauchi flood disaster claims 4 lives, leaves thousands homeless

Hajj subsidy scandal: EFCC detains NAHCON chair for alleged misuse of ₦90bn

Hajj subsidy scandal: EFCC detains NAHCON chair for alleged misuse of ₦90bn

I've never taken bribe - Ex-Kano Gov says he still lives in rented apartment

I've never taken bribe - Ex-Kano Gov says he still lives in rented apartment

Stakeholders call for policy on ethics as Nigeria seeks to become AI talent hub

Stakeholders call for policy on ethics as Nigeria seeks to become AI talent hub

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Abiodun orders recruitment fee refund, claims funds were for CBT examiners

Otega Ogra, President Bola Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu’s media team in crisis, Onanuga deletes contentious tweet about president

20 die as Cargo boat explodes, sinks in Bayelsa waterways [Guardian Nigeria]

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn [Punch Newspapers]

Inconsistent rainfall could negatively impact crop yields, farmers warn