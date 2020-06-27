Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has vowed to go after many Nigeria looters who are hiding in Ghana.

Magu said the EFCC has started making efforts to bring the looters and the assets they stole back to Nigeria.

The EFCC boss said this on Friday, June 26, 2020, when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) visited the commission’s headquarters.

He said the commission will partner with its counterpart in Ghana to recover the stolen assets.

He said, “Corruption is a borderless crime. We are putting our resources together to allow us go to Ghana without restrictions and recovery our stolen property back home.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to trust the Commission with relevant information about corrupt practices in the country.

“There are a lot of looters hiding in Ghana. We are already talking, we will bring them back. We will go bring the assets back to the country.”

Magu also said the anti-graft commission is aware that it has touched so many untouchables, saying the agency is bent on fighting against corruption because of the development it brings.

“We follow the international best practice when it comes to areas of investigations, tracing of looted assets, recovering looted assets. We all have our records.

“We are aware that we have ruffled many feathers. We have touched the untouchables and we have dared lions in their dens. We are doing all these, not because we love dangers and death, we are doing them because we value the comfort and development which anti-corruption brings.

“We value good lives for our fellow men and women and we value a better future for all our children. The costs of fighting corruption may be grave, but the costs of not fighting it is more deadly.

“This is why we continue to call on every Nigerian to enlist in the anti-graft war. A good war is a war that is waged by the majority for the good of the majority.”

The EFCC boss said this after he was decorated as a fellow of the institute by the delegation.