The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has commiserated with the family of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh.

Badeh was killed on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, following an attack by unknown gunmen on his way back from his farm.

According to Daily Post, the EFCC chairman also condemned the killing of the former CDS.

Magu, in a statement signed by the anti-graft agency’s acting spokesman, Tony Orilade said “On behalf of the entire officers and men of the EFCC, I hereby offer our heartfelt condolences over the sudden and untimely death of the former CDS.”

He also called on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to book.

Magu also prayed that God should give Defence Headquarters, the Nigeria Air Force and the people of Adamawa grace to bear Badeh’s death.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently re-arraigned Badeh on a 14-count money laundering charge.

The former Chief of Defence staff was granted bail in the sum of N2billion in March 2016.

Alex Badeh was accused of diverting funds meant for the purchase of arms for the war against Boko Haram for his personal use.