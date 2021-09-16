RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC boss Bawa is 'hale and hearty' following slump

Bawa felt unwell, the EFCC says.

Abdulrasheed Bawa replaced Magu as EFCC boss in Feb (Punch)
Abdulrasheed Bawa replaced Magu as EFCC boss in Feb (Punch)

Chairman of the anti-graft Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, is back on his feet and is in fine fettle, after he collapsed at a public even on Thursday, September 16.

The 41-year-old was delivering a speech at the National Identity Day celebration at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa in Abuja, when his legs gave way.

He was immediately rushed out of the hall for medical care.

EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren, has just issued a statement to say the anti-corruption czar is now hale and hearty.

According to Uwujaren: “The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

“This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”

Bawa was appointed EFCC boss by President Muhammadu Buhari in February, after the reign of Ibrahim Magu was cut short by corruption allegations.

