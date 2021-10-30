‘It’s not from us’, EFCC boss Bawa distances commission from raid on Justice Odili’s home

The home of the Supreme Court judge was raided on Friday, October 29, 2021, by security operatives.

Subsequently, there were reports that the raid was conducted by EFCC operatives because the judge’s husband, Peter Odili is on the watchlist of the agency.

Odili was the governor of Rivers State from 1999 to 2007.

Reacting to the reports on Channels TV, Bawa said the attempt to link the EFCC to the raid is the work of mischief-makers.

He said those linking the EFCC to the raid were trying to severe the relationship between the commission and the judiciary.

He said, “I think they are just mischief makers trying to link anything to the EFCC of this nature. We were never there, none of our operatives was there. It’s not from EFCC, it’s not an EFCC thing.

“And I’ve called all the non-security and re-enforcement agencies in the country and they also denied that anybody has been sent to the house to carry out any search or arrest.

“In fact, it came to my knowledge when a very senior lawyer called the director of legal. We were having a meeting in the evening, and he asked to give the phone to the director of operations that we were also having a meeting together with.

“And when I came back, because I had just stepped out, they said that this is what is going on and we just laughed because we understand that there are a lot of people that want to put us at loggerheads with the judiciary.