Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC attacks HSBC Bank, vows to recover Abacha’s loot

2019 Prediction EFCC accuses HSBC Bank of money laundering, vows to recover Abacha’s loot

This was contained in a statement which it posted on the anti-graft agency's Instagram page.

  • Published:
EFCC accuses HSBC Bank of money laundering, vows to recover Abacha’s loot play

HSBC Bank

(The Hindu)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come down hard on global financial and banking services organization, HSBC Bank.

The Nigerian anti-graft agency accused the international bank of money laundering.

This was contained in a statement which it posted on its Instagram page - @officialefcc.

HSBC Bank’s prediction

HSBC Bank had earlier predicted, among many other things, that the Nigerian economy will worsen, if President Buhari wins in 2019.

The bank also said that another four years with Buhari will prolong the stagnation experienced since he came into power in 2015.

EFCC fires back

In its response, EFCC vowed to recover all the funds allegedly being kept by HSBC Bank.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement titled: The Story of HSBC, said "HSBC Bank plc is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. HSBC's international network comprises around 7,500 offices in over 80 countries and territories in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. .

"Since inception, HSBC is synonymous with money laundering and has paid billions of US Dollars in fines across the world.

"In Nigeria, the bank laundered more than $100 million for the late dictator, late Gen Sani Abacha in Jersey, Paris, London, Switzerland and Geneva. The Bank is also involved with laundering proceeds of corruption for over 50 Nigerians including a Nigerian serving Senator.

"Part of Abacha Assets yet to be recovered are: $12 million in HSBC Fund Admin Ltd with account number S-104460 in Jersey; $20 million in HSBC Life (Europe) with account number 37060762 in U.K and $1. 6 million in HSBC Bank plc with account number 38175076 in U. K.

ALSO READ: Presidency attacks HSBC Bank, accuses it of laundering money

"We shall not rest on our oars until every penny belonging to the FRN is repatriated to Nigeria as to improve the lives of the people.”

View this post on Instagram

The Story of HSBC . . HSBC Bank plc is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. HSBC's international network comprises around 7,500 offices in over 80 countries and territories in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. . . Since inception, HSBC is synonymous with money laundering and has paid billions of US Dollars in fines across the world. . . In Nigeria, the bank laundered more than $100 million for the late dictator, late Gen Sani Abacha in Jersey, Paris, London, Switzerland and Geneva. The Bank is also involved with laundering proceeds of corruption for over 50 Nigerians including a Nigerian serving Senator. . . Part of Abacha Assets yet to be recovered are: $12 million in HSBC Fund Admin Ltd with account number S-104460 in Jersey; $20 million in HSBC Life (Europe) with account number 37060762 in U.K and $1. 6 million in HSBC Bank plc with account number 38175076 in U. K. . . We shall not rest on our oars until every penny belonging to the FRN is repatriated to Nigeria as to improve the lives of the people. . . #EFCC #MoneyLaundering #HSBC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou

A post shared by EFCC Nigeria (@officialefcc) on

 

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has dismissed the report, describing it as fake and a psychological warfare against the administration’s anti-corruption policies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Buhari accepts Minister's resignation with a replacementbullet
2 Zainab Ahmed 5 things you should know about acting Finance Ministerbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Elections Your predictions are fake, psychological warfare – FG attacks HSBC, Economists
Finance The 27 scariest moments of the financial crisis (BKX, XLF, BAC, JPM, SPX, SPY, DIA)
Finance UBS expects London to lose 25% of a €1 trillion-a-day business due to Brexit
Finance Banks are keeping a closer tab on your reputation than ever before — and it may explain why one Sapphire Reserve cardholder mysteriously had his account shut down by Chase (JPM)
Finance The ex-Barclays CEO once dubbed the 'unacceptable face of banking' thinks banks should be taking more risks today
2019 Prediction Presidency attacks HSBC Bank, accuses it of laundering money for Abacha, corrupt politicians

Local

NAF deploys Combat Helicopter to Gusau
Boko Haram NAF destroys vehicles along Gudumbali-Tumbun Rego, axis in Borno
Nigerian Army troops have overpowered Boko Haram terrorists who attacked them in Bama, Borno state.
Boko Haram Troops overpower terrorists in Bama
4 Commissioners, 2 Special Advisers resign from Gov Akeredolu's cabinet
Akeredolu 6 aides of Ondo Gov resign
Yoruba Council of Elders hail Kemi Adeosun
Kemi Adeosun Yoruba Council of Elders hail former minister