Emmanuel Oluwaniyi, Kirikiri Prisons Head, has landed in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody for over N362 million scam deal.

Oluwaniyi was particularly arrested for his role in allowing Hope Aroke, a convicted internet fraudster, to receive treatment outside the prison, where he is serving a jail sentence, even when he was not unwell.

Hope Olusegun Aroke, 28, is presently serving a 24-year jail term for his involvement in an internet scam that fetched him N25 million. [The Infrostride]

Just recently, the anti-graft agency exposed how the convicted internet fraudster, coordinated over N36 billion scam while in prison custody.

Aroke, according to the EFCC's Lagos Zonal Office, is still in active communication with other high valued targets that are currently being investigated by the commission for various offences relating to computer fraud and money laundering.

Aside from Oluwaniyi, two other top prison officials were also arrested.

The EFCC, in a statement, said while Emmanuel Oluwaniyi who was also mentioned in the fraud case is the Controller of Kirikiri Maximum Prison, Hemesen Edwin is in charge of the medical facility, who gave the convict the referral letter that enabled him to get out of the prison as a patient in need of urgent medical attention at the Police Hospital, when he (Aroke) was not sick in the first place.

“The suspects have given useful information to the Commission about their alleged involvement in the crime,” Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC's spokesman added in the statement.

Aroke, who schools in Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University, Malaysia, was in 2016, sentenced by Justice Lateefa Okunnu of a Lagos State High Court.

He was jailed for committing an internet scam worth over N25 million.