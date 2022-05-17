RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC arrests former Speaker Etteh over alleged contract fraud

Ette allegedly received N130m through her personal from a firm that was awarded N287m contract by the NDDC in 2011.

PATRICIA ETTEH former Speaker of House of Reps (Guardian)
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Patricia Etteh, former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Etteh, who is currently in the custody of the commission was arrested over a shady N240m contract awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The former Speaker was said to have received N130m through her personal account from Phil Jin Project Limited, a firm that was awarded N287m contract by the NDDC in 2011, Punch reports.

According to an official of the EFCC, Etteh has been unable to explain why the firm transferred N130m to her out of the money.

The EFCC official said “Etteh is currently in our custody. What happened was that in 2011, the NDDC awarded a contract of N240m to Phil Jin Project Limited for the supply of solar-powered street lights in some communities in Akwa Ibom.

“Shortly after the contract was awarded, the firm got N34m as an initial sum. Two weeks later, they received N253m, a total of N287m. This is despite the fact that the contract itself was worth N240m.

“Etteh is not a director in the company or a contractor. But the company paid her N130m. So, she was invited to explain what the money was for and she has been unable to do so. It is either the company is fronting for her or there are some shady deals. We cannot ascertain the execution of the contract in any case.”

Etteh was the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

She represented the Ayedaade/Isokan/Irewole Constituency of Osun State from 1999 to 2011.

