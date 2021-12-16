EFCC arrests First Bank Holding Chairman over $72.87m linked to Diezani

Uwujaren who said that the money was lodged in the coffers of the bank, added that Okonkwo’s arrest was part of ongoing investigations on the former minister.

According to him, Okonkwo, who is currently the Chairman of First Bank Holding, alongside others, had earlier been grilled over $153 million and $115 million by the commission.

“While all the $153 million were recovered by the EFCC, the cases involving $115 million, as it relates with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bribery matter, are in various courts.