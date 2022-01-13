RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC arrests fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested one Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, a fake Army General, for an alleged N270 million fraud.

EFCC officers
EFCC officers

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the suspect allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources.

Uwujaren said the suspect informed the clearing company that President Muhammadu Buhari had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), saying he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment."

“He also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS, purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

“In the said letter, he claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the Federal Government, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

Oluwasegun, in his bid to defraud the victim, also allegedly forged several documents and the signature of the President.

“He was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

“Upon his arrest, six pump action guns, three cartridge bullets, a swagger stick and several forged documents were recovered from him,” Uwujaren said.

According to Uwujaren, the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations have been concluded.

