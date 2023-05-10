The sports category has moved to a new website.
EFCC arrests ex-Power Minister Mamman over alleged N22bn fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mamman, a native of Taraba, was appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari on Aug. 21, 2019, and was fired on Sept. 1, 2021.

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman. [The Punch]

Competent sources revealed that the former minister was arrested on Wednesday and detained at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja.

The sources said that the arrest was in connection with the ongoing investigation by EFCC into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects

According to sources, the minister was alleged to have conspired with a member of staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects and diverted N22 billion.

The two allegedly shared the money among themselves.

”The investigations have also uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and United States Dollars have been recovered,” said sources.

News Agency Of Nigeria

