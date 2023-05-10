EFCC arrests ex-Power Minister Mamman over alleged N22bn fraud

Competent sources revealed that the former minister was arrested on Wednesday and detained at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja.

The sources said that the arrest was in connection with the ongoing investigation by EFCC into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects

According to sources, the minister was alleged to have conspired with a member of staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects and diverted N22 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two allegedly shared the money among themselves.

”The investigations have also uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and United States Dollars have been recovered,” said sources.