EFCC arrests ex-MD of NDDC, Ekere over alleged N47bn fraud

Former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Ekere was the APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom in 2019.
Ekere was arrested over alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency, reported Channels.
EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed to the platform that the former MD has been taken into custody of the agency.
Ekere was the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Akwa Ibom State Governorship Candidate for the 2019 Governorship elections.
